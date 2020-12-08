York City Police respond to shooting on W. Jackson Street

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday around 6 p.m., York City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on the first block of W. Jackson Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound. According to York City Police, the gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The aggravated assault case is still being investigated.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the York City Police Department by calling 717-324-2168, emailing Detective Shermeyer, or by submitting an anonymous tip on York City’s CRIMEWATCH page.