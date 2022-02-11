York City Police searching for robbery suspects

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police need help in finding two suspects after an alleged armed robbery took place Wednesday at the 3rd Base store.

Police say the suspects went into the store around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where one pulled a gun on the store clerk and demanded money from the register. The second stood nearby to keep watch. Then they say the suspects were able to run away from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, but are asking for assistance from the public.

Anyone who knows or has seen the two suspects pictured above are asked to contact York City Police through CrimeWatch, calling the tip line at (717) 849-2204, or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org.