York City Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of E. Philadelphia St. Wednesday.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered a 27-year-old female who has succumb to her gunshot wounds. Detectives continue to investigate.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways. Tips can always be anonymous.

Email Detective Sowers: tsowers@yorkcity.org

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204

York City Police Department at ‪717-324-2168

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC27 News for the latest.