York City Police starts ‘Handle With Care’ registry

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department is starting a new program to help officers better respond to calls and protect the community.

It’s called the Handle With Care registry.

The idea is to give officers knowledge of people with medical or mental health issues to prevent any problems before they arrive on scene.

He’s only been on the job for one month and York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow is making big changes.

“The more we can do to empower the officers and give them the tools and resources they need is what we’re charged with doing as law enforcement leaders,” Muldrow said.

After the Ricardo Munoz incident in Lancaster and Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, Muldrow decided to start the Handle With Care registry.

“Available to everybody and anybody that had any mental health issues, any physical issues, handicap issues, any concerns that people had for their loved ones,” Muldrow said.

Less than 24 hours after announcing the program, Muldrow got York County District Attorney Dave Sunday onboard Friday morning to make it county-wide.

“What I love about this program is how forward-thinking and proactive it is,” Sunday said. “And it also puts the community in a position where they’re sort of partnering in this.”

Sunday also pointed to ongoing crisis intervention training in the county to help officers handle mental health issues and deescalate situations.

“Our hope is that we tie this program to that crisis intervention training so that everything will be working together,” Sunday said. And so we’re just really looking forward to this. I think it’s going to be a tremendous value to this community.”

“The one thing that I’m proud of is that I truly believe this initiative may save somebody’s life or will save somebody’s life,” Muldrow said.

If you’d like to register a loved one in the City of York, please contact Shelby Pierre by phone or text at 717-676-0475 or via email at SPierre@yorkcity.org

The DA’s office is working on how to best roll out the program to the entire county.