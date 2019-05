Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - York police said that a woman shot Tuesday night was not targeted.

It happened near Market and Lee streets around 10:18 p.m.

The 39-year-old woman hurt was shot in the hip, said police.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Police said they would release more details Wednesday morning. They did not announce any arrests.