York City prepares for Tuesday's protest

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A protest march held in York City on Monday, June 1, 2020

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In preparation for the protest, barricades have been placed on sidewalks around Continental Square in York on Tuesday.

A city banner saying “Racism is Not Tolerated Here” hangs above the square, while some businesses have also put up art supporting the protest.

Monday night, hundreds of people began a march at Penn Park, moved to the police station, then became a parade down George Street, which still had cars occupying the road. The roads were not blocked off, which meant that vehicles had to yield way for protestors.

The march took a violent turn when a fight broke out between a protester and a driver. Several people swarmed around the car in a scuffle. The commotion eventually resulted in someone jumping on the vehicle and shattering the rear window.

Police are now investigating that fight.

