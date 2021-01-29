York City School District parents protest hybrid learning plans

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday parents of York City School District students protested plans to resume in-person instruction.

Beginning next week, York City students will resume hybrid learning. Some parents think this plan will only hurt their children.

“It seems like a lot of hassle for two days a week for my child to go to school and then three days a week she’s on her own,” said Patricia Cox, a parent of a York City SD student. “At least [full-time] virtual they have a teacher four days a week.”

Despite the school district’s plan to initiate hybrid learning, parents do have the choice to put their kids in cyber school.