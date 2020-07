YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s mayor is frustrated with the delay in test results after being in self-quarantine for nearly two weeks, himself.

Michael Helfrich says he was exposed to someone who may have the virus. That was 13 days ago. Now, he’s stuck at home trying to run the city virtually.

Bars and restaurants in the city say testing delays are also what’s keeping their employees away for too long, making them understaffed.