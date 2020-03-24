YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — York City curbside yard waste collections will be suspended starting April 1 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension will continue until normal operations resume according to York City.

The city is calling on residents to retain these materials as they cannot be mixed with trash and will not be collected. “Do not place yard waste curbside or you may be cited,” the statement read.

Trash and recyclables have increased amid the coronavirus outbreak. It is believed this is because more people are staying home. Therefore, efforts will be focused on the collection of trash and recyclables.

The press release further states:

Trash collection is an important service and collectors are at high risk of contracting Corona Virus. Customers should place all trash in securely tied trash bags. You may continue to use trash cans, but you must ensure the trash is contained in a securely tied bag inside the can. This will reduce litter and help protect the collectors’ handling of trash.

The City’s Yard Waste Facility, which opens once per month, is closed until further notice. With grass-cutting season approaching, we encourage you to leave grass clippings on the lawn. If you must rake, be aware that grass clippings are considered trash. It will be mixed with trash and will count in your normal bag/can limit (6 bags/cans per collection).

Once this threat is mitigated and normal operations resume, the City of York will inform our residents

and visitors by press release and on the City of York’s website at www.yorkcity.org.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.