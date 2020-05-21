York City to furlough 103 employees amid health crisis

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This pandemic is forcing the City of York to furlough more than a hundred of employees for about two months.

The majority of employees are in public works. This move looks to save the city half a million dollars.

Mayor Michael Helfrich says York has lost money due to the lack of income taxes and the stop in collection for parking garages and meters.

“We need our police funded we need our fire-fighters funded. and we cant come up with the rev the federal government can, yes they are going to have to borrow some money, but we can’t do that the way they do,” he said.

Helfrich says those who are furloughed will be making more money through the state and federal government’s unemployment compensation.