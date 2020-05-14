York City Warehouse becomes Live music streaming hub

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — During the shutdown, entertainment has surely changed. Local artists and musicians have to get creative to reach an audience. A group of audio engineers in York City, however, is making it easier.

If you blink you’ll miss it. From the outside, it looks like just a warehouse on King Street.

But step inside and you’re in York City’s new live music hot-spot.

The stage was built by Assorted Studio, a group of audio engineers in York City. In March, the warehouse was just used for storage. Since completed, it’s housed dozens of local musicians to live-stream concerts for thousands of viewers nationwide.

Local non-profits and organizations throwing events have been heavily utilizing the space to reach and audience, including Give Local York and the Parliament Arts Organization. The Parliament live-streams a concert twice a week, every Tuesday and Thursday from 12-1. “Box Lunch Review” features a new local musician during each show.

You can catch “Box Lunch Review” live on the Parliament’s Facebook Page.

“The whole point of it is to eat your lunch while listening to some live music,” Said Tristalyn Bixler-Kint, Programs Director of the Parliament. “People just love it, it’s makes them happy.”

You can donate to help Box Lunch Review here >> https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/e1616d4c-ff8c-474e-b188-1e0bbb00c0fb?fbclid=IwAR10ryhExej7LNw192XDFkDO_N-FBTmuGGIQWtPDGe0higDuJcGCW2F6Ojc

Jesse Landis with Assorted Studios said the warehouse stage is the first of it’s kind in the mid-state.

“There is a need.” said Landis. “Live music as we know it is turned off for the remainder of the year.”