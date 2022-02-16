York Co. announces new Director of Voter Registration

YORK COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — The York County Commission has announced that they have selected a new Director of Voter Registration and Elections.

Julie Haertsch has been appointed as the new director. Her first day will be on Wednesday, Feb 23. Haetsch is passionate about public service and sees a great way for her to show off that passion.

“I have always felt that public service was important,” Haetsch said. “I think it’s an opportunity to put

good out in the world.”

“Julie brings with her great organizational and leadership skills, which will not only improve the

office’s performance but ultimately, improve the voting experience for York County residents,”

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. “We are committed to continuous process improvement with our elections and look forward to the process expertise Julie brings.”

Haertsch’s main goal is to get people to realize that voting is important, something she considers a “sacred obligation.”

Back in September, the York County Commission demoted former elections director Steve Ulrich to deputy director in the wake of several election administration issues, including not enough ballots at some precincts in the 2021 primary election.