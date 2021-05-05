York Co. businesses to receive 6.5 million dollars in aid from CHIRP program

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Life is about to get a little easier for some Midstate hospitality businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

More than six million dollars is about to be distributed to York County businesses that applied for help. Places like restaurants, bars, hotels and bed-and-breakfasts were eligible.

The state made about five million dollars available to York through what’s called the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program or ‘CHIRP’.

More than 200 hundred businesses will get an average of 29,000 dollars each.

“And of that, what we’re particularly proud of is, 34% of those are businesses owned by persons of color, 32% are owned by women and 8% are owned by veterans,” said Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.

The state funding came up a million dollars short of the needs of all eligible businesses that applied, so the York County Commissioners stepped up to cover the difference to make sure everyone got the help they needed.