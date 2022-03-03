HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A federal grand jury has indicted a York County couple on charges of child exploitation on Wednesday, March 2.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Wyatt Jones, 26, and Marisel Toro, 21, both of York, were indicted with conspiracy to produce and the production of child pornography, as well as charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that this allegedly took place between October 2020 and April 2021.

If convicted of these crimes, the maximum penalty for these crimes is life in prison. There is also a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment for both Jones and Toro for the production of child pornography.

Bail for both Toro and Jones was denied. They are being held in York County Prison at this time.