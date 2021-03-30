York Co. early morning homicide leaves one dead, suspect arrested in Virginia

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was killed during the early morning hours Tuesday, March 30, 2021 on the first block of North Gotwalt Street in West Manchester Township in a reported homicide.

The West Manchester Township Police Department says the homicide occurred in a residence and involves a suspect who is now in police custody in Virginia.

Authorities believe the victim and the suspect were known to one another and there that there is no additional danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Sean J. Conway at 717-792-9514.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from abc27 News.