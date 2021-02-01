York County experiences worsening roadway conditions, drivers urged to stay home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County is no exception to the large amounts of snowfall Pennsylvania has experienced over the past two days.

In northern York County, where the Pa. Turnpike crosses Interstate 83, much of the snow seen on Monday was from snowfall on Sunday evening. However, that changed as the day went on.

Throughout Monday, York County emergency vehicles responded to mostly minor emergencies, including disabled vehicles and reports of power lines down.

A car slid into the edge of a house in Dover Township, but at a very slow speed, and no injuries were reported with that incident.

Crews were mostly able to keep up with the snow, and keep primary and secondary roads in good shape — but that could change as the snow picks up on Monday evening.

As conditions worsen and visibility decreases, York County officials encourage drivers to not venture out late into Monday evening.