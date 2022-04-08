YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The warehouse of York County Food Bank will be moving to better serve the needs of the community.

According to a release, the food bank’s warehouse operations are moving to a new location in Emigsville in May. The new location will allow the food bank to continue to serve the community with better efficiency than at its Haines Road facility located in East York.

Moving the almost 400 pallets of dry, refrigerated, and frozen food items to the new warehouse will be a huge undertaking, but the community plans to help on the Food Bank’s community moving days from April 11 to April 13. Amazon, First Capital Fibers, Giant, and J&D Pallets have agreed to donate trucks, trailers, and drivers to assist in the move.

“We are incredibly grateful to these companies who have graciously agreed to assist with our move, as we continue fighting hunger in York County,” Jennifer Brillhart, York County Food Bank President, and CEO said.

Besides the warehouse move, the Food Bank’s drive-thru food distribution will take place at 2530 Cape Horn Road beginning April 19 and will continue every first and third Tuesday of each month from 4;30- 6:30 p.m. The Food Bank’s main office will remain in its location in York.

For more information about the York County Food Bank, click here.