York Co. Library System expands, renovates local libraries

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Library System held three groundbreakings this week.

The Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township will move from a double-wide trailer into the former township building, which is about seven times larger.

If that sounds like a lot to do at once, that’s because it is.

“You’re talking about three distinct libraries in three different parts of the county. This is huge,” said Robert Lambert, president of York Libraries. “This is monumental for the organization, and it’s monumental for York County, as well.”

The Martin Library in York City is being renovated and the one in Red Lion is expanding, as well.