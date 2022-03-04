HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand jury sentenced a York man to over 10 years in prison for drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, March 2.

According to a release, Luis. D. Baez-Sierra, 38, of York was sentenced to 121 months, or 10 years and one month, in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Baez-Sierra previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine between May 2015 and May 2017.

Baez-Sierra was the leader of a drug trafficking organization operating in York County. He was receiving narcotics through the United States mail sent from Puerto Rico.

Baez-Sierra was originally charged in May of 2017 with seven other co-defendants, all of which are currently indicted on drug trafficking charges.

This case was investigated by the York City Police, The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration.