YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Prison Board voted unanimously at their Feb. 9 meeting to recommend relocating Central Booking for the county.

The current location for Central Booking is at the York County Judicial Center and the proposal would move it to the York County Prison.

“This will be a good move for the agencies that utilize Central Booking, for the county and for the taxpayers,” Prison Board President Doug Hoke said.

The move would require some construction and renovation of vacant space at the prison. This move will allow police to hand off custody of defendants to prison staff, where they can be examined by the prison’s medical staff. Currently, officers have to face hours-long waits at local hospitals to receive medical clearances.

Some other features and benefits of the Central Booking facilities at the prison include

A separate, secure entrance to the prison for law enforcement.

Arraignment rooms.

24/7/365 phlebotomy services for DUI defendants.

Fingerprinting room.

Holding cells.

The proposal will have to be approved by the York County Board of Commissioners. If approved, the project could start later this year and be completed by late fall 2023.