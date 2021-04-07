York Co. provides nearly $30M for rental assistance

FILE – In this April 23, 2018, file photo a for rent sign denotes the availability of another existing home in Jackson, Miss. Millennials are delaying homeownership and staying in leased housing longer than previous generations, studies show. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Far too many Midstaters are put in a position to choose between putting food on the table, paying the electric bill or paying rent. But now York County residents can qualify for up to 12 months of assistance for past, current and future rent payments.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides federal assistance for Pennsylvanians. According to York County officials, about $30 million is available to those who need it.

Around 1,200 York residents have applied so far.

“We just want to make sure that every renter who is struggling is aware of the program and accessing the rent and utility assistance that is available to help them and their families,” said Robin Rohrbaugh, president and CEO of York’s Community Progress Council.

If any York County residents are falling behind because of COVID, or if a landlord is looking to find help for tenants, an application is available through the CPC. For application details, click here.

The application is available in English and Spanish.