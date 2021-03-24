York Co. site to vaccinate nearly 800 each day; open seven days a week; appointments available this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As many as 784 people could be vaccinated during the first day of operations at York County’s community vaccination site.

It’s at a former A.C. Moore location at 351 Loucks Road in York, on the north side of Route 30, west of I-83.

Appointments are required. All appointments were taken for Thursday, but as of Wednesday afternoon, appointments remained for as soon as Friday. People eligible in Pennsylvania (currently those in what’s known as group 1A) can by appointments for the site by calling online or by calling 1-855-851-3641.

Also Wednesday, Juniata County confirmed to abc27 News that it has identified a community vaccination site (Cedar Grove Church in Mifflintown) and healthcare partner (Family Practice Center), although it doesn’t yet have an opening date.

And Mifflin County confirmed it’s not actively searching for a standalone community vaccination site, because current sites in the county, including Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, are vaccinating enough people that it wouldn’t make sense for the county to duplicate resources and open another site.