York Co. township repays state after recent audit, error in state pension aid

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County township had to repay the state after a recent audit.

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor says Springettsbury Township made an error when reporting state pension aid.

He says they overstated its payroll and reported ineligible employees.

“There is no indication whatsoever that this is anything but a case of human error. The township has repaid the Commonwealth in full, with interest,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

The state had paid nearly $120,000 more than they should have given to the township.