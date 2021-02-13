York College of Pa. implements new restrictions as campus COVID cases rise

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — New restrictions are being implemented at York College of Pennsylvania, according to the school’s president.

Even though students had to show a negative COVID test to return to campus, there’s a concerning amount of new cases.

The school conducts random tests on students. This week, about 10% of the people who were tested had a positive test result.

As a result, for the next 10 days, visitors will not be allowed in York College residence halls.

Additionally, students should only interact with people on their floor, and unauthorized gatherings are banned.

Students who are caught could be suspended from campus.