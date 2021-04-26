York College of Pa. makes progress with “Knowledge Park” plan

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A plan a long time in the making is slowly coming together at York College of Pennsylvania.

Over a decade ago, the school bought a 200-year-old paper mill in town. Now, they’re going to turn it into “Knowledge Park.”

The massive renovation project will begin in late-2021 or early 2022. School officials say businesses are already committed to getting involved, giving students real-world experience through the facility.

Also, Knowledge Park will benefit students studying everything from engineering and computer science to the liberal arts.

“Because that critical thinking, and the ability to read and write effectively, is without major boundaries. That’s something employers are looking for across the spectrum,” Kenneth Martin, York College’s vice president of campus operations, said.

Martin said the paper mill is the fifth old building the college is renovating and repurposing, rather than demolishing.