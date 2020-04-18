York College student selling hand sanitizer to help pay tuition

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College student is selling hand sanitizer to pay for her college tuition.

Sarah Zavasky from Spring Grove paid $1,500 for a drum of sanitizer. She has almost 2,000 bottles that she will sell for $7 each, which would give her a profit of more than $10,000.

Sarah is a chemistry student at York College — she also owns her own soap shop.

“I’ve had it on Facebook since last Saturday and I’ve had an overwhelming response of people asking for hand sanitizer,” she said.

If you want to support Sarah and buy a bottle, she has them on her website here.