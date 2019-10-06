York College tells students to stay alert after second robbery, shooting near campus

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a York College student was shot during a robbery near campus. It is the second robbery in the area in the past two days.

College officials sent out a warning urging students to stay alert until the suspects are caught.

“I can’t believe it happened so close,” said Collyn Drake, a York College student. “Usually, we do see a lot of cops and campus safety working together around this neighborhood. Usually, the things we see around here are sort of minor, alcohol things.”

Officials say a man was walking by himself when he was approached by three other men at the intersection of Butler and South Manor Street, which is just a block away from campus.

Investigators believe the group robbed and shot the student around 1:30 a.m.

Police are looking for suspects they say fled into York. They’re not sure if this crime is connected to a robbery on Thursday.

The student sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The school is reminding students to walk in groups.

Police and Campus Safety will have an increased presence in the area.

“I trust them and I hope they’re keeping us safe and it’s really scary,” said Madison Davis, a York College student. “We just came back to school.”

We reached out to York College for an interview on Saturday but did not hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police or York College campus police.