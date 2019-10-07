York College urges safety after robberies, shooting near campus

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials are warning York College students to take precautions after two robberies near the campus early Saturday brought the number to four in just three days.

A 22-year-old student from Dallastown told police he was approached at the intersection of Butler and Manor streets by three young men and one of the youths shot him in the leg around 1:30 a.m. He was taken to York Hospital where he was in stable condition.

Around the same time, a 23-year-old student from Maryland was also robbed by three juveniles at the intersection of Butler and Newberry. Investigators believe the two incidents may be related.

College officials are advising students to use the campus escort service, stay in well-lit areas, and never walk alone at night.

“It’s above and beyond what we have experienced in the past with robberies,” college spokeswoman Mary Dolheimer said. “The fact that a student was shot and injured is particularly concerning, so much so that the president has asked for all hands on deck.”

Anyone with information should call the York police tip line at ‪717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

