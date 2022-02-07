York community leaders share forum in keeping kids alive collaboration

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The discussion was focused on “keeping kids alive” a collaborative effort with many leaders of the community providing several resources so no child would face the trauma of gun violence.

The community keeping kids alive forum was hosted by Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Alumnae Chapter sharing topics about economic development to mental health and how that can affect at-risk youth and families.

“I honestly believe that our kids aren’t just walking down the street getting shot at for no reason I believe that our kids aren’t selling drugs for no reason so what I’m going to do is peel that onion back,” Tiff Lowe said.

Leaders say resources on keeping children safe from gun violence include staying active in the community with enforcement, forming strong relationships, and prevention.

York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow says officers have their hands full responding to multiple calls with children and gun violence.

“We’re doing about 150 calls every two to three weeks from parents of kids of at-risk youth that their concern that they’re getting into gun violence they’re concern that they are participating in gangs their concerned that they’re on the streets, that they’re running away, that they’re participating in the drug trade and they’re looking for someone to help,” Muldrow said.

“One other thing is substance abuse; a lot of our young adults are experiencing substance abuse they’re going to marijuana or alcohol to try and numb their feelings because they don’t understand what being a kid is,” Officer Joseph Palmer said.

Yet officials say keeping children safe from gun violence is a team effort that will help the goal of seeing more graduations and less funerals.

“However, we’re here to keep the kids alive so looking around this room we may have a collective of what? 35-40 people here. We can’t do this alone,” Lowe said.

City leaders also say case management, support, and deploying teams will also help keep kids safe.