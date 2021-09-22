York construction worker plunges 50 feet during scaffolding accident, dies weeks later

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County coroner says a construction worker died 20 days after he and another worker plunged 50 feet during a construction accident at the Yorktowne Hotel in late August.

According to official documents, 34-year-old Cody Wilson, of Lower Windsor Township, was working as an employee of Caretti Inc. at the Yorktowne Hotel on Market Street, York City when scaffolding collapsed, sending him and another worker 50 feet to the ground.

Reports say Wilson suffered significant injuries to his head, back and lower extremity. Despite a number of life-saving measures, Wilson died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, September 19, 20 days after the incident.

The coroner’s office says Wilson’s cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head due to the fall.

York City Police are investigating the collapse and OSHA was notified.