YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A contracting company has been cited and fined by OSHA for two serious offenses that resulted in the death of a worker in August of 2021.

Caretti Restoration and Preservation Services was given two citations from OSHA. One was for weak scaffolding while the other was for damaged scaffolding. Both the citations were classified as serious by OSHA.

The citations stem from an incident in August of 2021 when two employees were performing brick restoration services at a height of 10 stories on the Yorktowne Hotel. According to OSHA, “When the scaffolding system exhibited operational faults, including an inability to descend the climbing masts, the unit was not removed from service until repaired.” The scaffolding on the southeast corner then collapsed a reported height of six stories, resulting in the death of one worker.

The fines total $14,502 and were issued on Feb. 28, 2022.