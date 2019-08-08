York coroner reports spike in suspected overdose deaths

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Eight people in York County have died from suspected drug overdoses in last seven days, and four of those deaths came in the past 24 hours, the coroner said Thursday.

York County Coroner Pam Gay tweeted that the number of suspected overdose deaths in the first week of August is higher than all of July.

Gay said fentanyl is eventually confirmed in most of York County’s suspected overdose deaths. The synthetic opioid is said to be up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

She said people who have a friend or loved one with a recent history of substance abuse should recognize that this could be an especially vulnerable time for them.

“If your friend or loved one is in need of emergency detox, please call 1-866-769-6822,” Gay tweeted. “If they overdose, call 911 immediately. If you have naloxone, administer it as directed.”