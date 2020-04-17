Live Now
York County 28-year-old commits suicide after murdering parents

York
Posted:

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office said 28-year-old David Schlenoff shot and killed both of his parents, Elizabeth, 66, and David Schlenoff, 71, before killing himself.

The coroner was called to the first block of Constitution Avenue in New Freedom around 5:25 p.m. Thursday after a report of a deadly fire.

Investigators soon realized that there wasn’t a fire but there were three people dead inside the home.

The coroner’s office says they all lived in the residence together. Southern Regional Police are investigating.

