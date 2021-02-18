York County among Midstate’s heavier snowfall regions

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Some of the heavier snowfall totals in the Midstate are in York County, leading to bad road conditions and crashes like the axle-bender south of Dillsburg.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in that accident.

In York Springs, where Route 94 splits from Route 15, residents were digging out yet again. Anyone who missed the snow last year sure got what they wished for in 2021.

“The last couple winters we haven’t had much of anything, but we’ve definitely gotten our fair share this year. I haven’t seen winters like this since I was a kid,” York Co. resident Ashley Aguilera said.

Aguilera said she’s had enough of this winter, but she’s happy her kids got to enjoy the snow.