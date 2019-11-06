York County commissioners apologize for election errors

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Board of Commissioners issued an apology Tuesday for the problems that arose at polls.

The apology follows alleged voting malpractice where voters had their ballots collected to be scanned on their behalf and only one machine per polling place.

People complained the process was incredibly arduous and long, with some leaving without even voting.

A suit by the PA GOP is currently being filed against the state, primarily precipitated by the voting issues in York County.

In a part of a press release, the Office of Commissioners said:

“The Commissioners appreciate York County citizens for participating in the municipal election and for exhibiting patience as the county unveiled its new voting system for the first time.”

The commissioners and York County Board of Elections say they are working together to “address this issue for the next election,” the special election on Jan. 14 for a state senate seat.