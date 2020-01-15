York County Area Agency on Aging warns of elderly abuse

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Area Agency on Aging is asking people to be on the lookout for signs of abuse towards individuals who may be older and have dementia.

A Dillsburg woman allegedly hit and verbally abused her husband who suffers from the cognitive degenerative disease. The agency says that kind of abuse is far too common and other family members should be aware.

Court documents state Melody Adams, 62, of Carroll Township, is charged with striking, shoving, kicking and using threatening and obscene language against her care-dependent husband, Terry Adams.

On July 29, Melody Adams took her husband to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore and said she could no longer care for him, asking to put him in a home.

Melody proceeded to fly off to Las Vegas on vacation. UPMC reported her to the agency on aging, citing abandonment.

Terry’s son, Chad, reported seeing surveillance inside the home of Melody slapping his dad in the arm or side when he needed help getting dressed. He also noted to police his father had lost 12 pounds and believed he was not properly fed.

“You don’t have to be right about abuse or neglect occurring, you can just have a suspicion and give us a call and the information,” Protective services supervisor Jennifer Weitkamp said. “When you’re seeing a change in appearance in the older adult, maybe it’s because they’re losing weight, or not receiving bathing or their clothes aren’t being changed. Are they more isolated or withdrawing from activities they may be used to engage in all the time?”

She says the agency has investigated almost 1,300 cases from last year alone and is able to assist with placement and care.

Contact York County Area Agency of Aging at 100 West Market Street, York, PA 17401 or call at 717-771-9610 or 800-632-9073.