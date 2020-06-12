York County baker spreading joy in community

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County baker is taking on new role during the pandemic.

Jacquelyn Adams, owner of Jacquelyn’s Bakeshop and Cafe, is spreading joy through her community by delivering fresh baked goods to local businesses every day after closing.

“I started it for my own mental health,” Adams said. “I felt very forgotten so I didn’t want anyone else to feel that way and I know that a lot of other business owners do.”

From tattoo parlors to bridal boutiques, Adams chooses businesses she feels needs a pick-me-up during these uncertain times.

“A lot of the help has been to everybody else,” Adams said. “We (small businesses owners) haven’t gotten any government funding, in terms of loans or grants or unemployment so you feel very overlooked.”