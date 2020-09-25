York County bridge honors Vietnam War sergeant

York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge linking Manchester and Conewago townships is now linked with staff Sgt. Gary Crone who died in Vietnam in 1968. Crone was killed in action just one day before he was due to leave Vietnam while on his second tour of duty.

