York County bridge honors Vietnam War sergeant

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge linking Manchester and Conewago townships is now linked with staff Sgt. Gary Crone who died in Vietnam in 1968. Crone was killed in action just one day before he was due to leave Vietnam while on his second tour of duty.
Top News
- ‘Urban Stadium Race’ in York City looks to help kids buy bikes
- Luzerne County Council reacts to news of federal investigation into mail-in voting
- Harrisburg mayor says city will continue to track coronavirus through wastewater
- Report: USPS nears settlement with 19 states on election mail
- Lancaster mayor says it’s “Census Emergency Day”