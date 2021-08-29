York County bridge now named after fallen soldier

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend, a fallen soldier was honored for his sacrifice in York County.

The bridge carrying New Bridgeville Road over Fishing Creek in Red Lion is now named PFC James Joseph Criswell Memorial Bridge.

Criswell was 20 years old when he was deployed to Vietnam. He was killed in action on August 28, 1968.

This honor was introduced as House Bill 1390, sponsored by York County Rep. Stan Saylor (R). The bill passed through as 2021 Act 47 on June 30.

Act 47 officially declared the naming of the bridge and having the Dept. of Transportation display signage for both sides of traffic.

PFC Criswell was born in York and was in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division, 2nd Battalion, 105th Infantry, B Company. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service.