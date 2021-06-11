York County businesses find relief as CHIRP grants are awarded

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Good news for some local businesses that struggled to get through the pandemic. York County leaders announced the winners of the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grants, otherwise known as CHIRP grants.

Pennsylvania secured $145 million in funding to support small businesses, with York County receiving $6.4 million of that funding. More than 200 businesses in the county got to share the grants. One of those businesses is called Soulfood in the Park.

“I felt very grateful when we found out that we received the CHIRP grant. It helped me get caught up on my winter heating bills. With the price of food skyrocketing, it helped us cover the cost of food and just our day-to-day operation,” Owner Audra Crenshaw said.

The spiffy interior is thanks to something else. This summer, Audra will be on Restaurant Impossible, a reality show on the Food Network.