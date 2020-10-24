York County cemetery moves forward with trick or treat event despite a grieving mother’s opposition

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Mount Rose Cemetery in York County is set to move forward with plans to host a trick or treat event at the cemetery. Amanda Lesh, a mother with a child buried at the cemetery, hoped the Mount Rose general manager would reconsider.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, Mount Rose looks forward to hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event. Lesh lost an unborn son when she was 21 weeks pregnant, and that child is buried at Mount Rose. She says a cemetery should only be used for its intended purpose.

“I love trick-or-treating just as much as the next person,” says Lesh, “I just don’t feel like a cemetery is the place for that.”

Some people agree with Lesh, with many commenting on the cemetery’s Facebook page, while others sided with the cemetery’s idea to host the trick or treat event. Mt. Rose’s general manager, Amy Cincibus, clarified what the event is and what it isn’t in order to clear up any confusion. The drive-thru event will provide a predetermined, luminary path and the entire cemetery will be blocked off as to not interfere with any grave spaces.

While the Cincibus did reach out to Lesh to have a conversation about the trick or treat event, Lesh said it would not change her mind about the appropriateness of the event.

