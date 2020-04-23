York County child dies after drowning in pond

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner was dispatched Wednesday evening to York Hospital for a reported child fatality from drowning.

The coroner’s office says the male child reportedly wandered outside, out of his caregiver’s watch, and walked into a neighbor’s fish pond in the 5400 block of Board Road in East Manchester Twp., where he was found unresponsive some time later.

The child was transported from the scene to York Hospital, where despite medical intervention, he died.

The identity is expected to be released Thursday after additional family have been notified.