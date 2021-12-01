York County combating holiday drunk driving deaths with new December initiative

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Some of the worst news that happens this time of year, starts with holiday celebrations.

That’s why December is National Drunk and Drug-Impaired Driving Prevention Month. York County Commissioners proclaimed that locally on Wednesday morning. The parents of a man whose life was cut short by a drunk driver said it starts with parties and alcohol or drugs.

“And when there’s no consideration given for trying to find a safe way home, these tragedies occur,” Elaine Miller said.

Leaders are increasingly emphasizing that even as marijuana becomes legal for some people to use, driving under the influence of it is illegal, just like drunk driving.