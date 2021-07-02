York County Commissioners approve $25 million in development of broadband

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Commissioners approved the allocation of up to $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding into the development of broadband internet across the county.

The funds will be used to expand fiber access to underserved parts of York County, evaluate 911 towers for future development, and implement wireless networks for York and Hanover to bridge the digital urban divide.

“The recommendations from the YoCo Fiber Task Force to further invest in fiber broadband around York County is a major next step for the county’s broadband initiative,” York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. “If we do not continue this investment, internet providers will take their business elsewhere and our residents, businesses and schools will continue to suffer from lack of access.”

In 2020, CARES funding supported a 16-mile fiber optic installation along the Heritage Rail Trail. Earlier this year, that project was completed and has two wireless antennae providing free wireless signals.