York County commissioners asking for public input on broadband access

YORK, COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Commissioners are asking for public input to ensure there is homes and business are supplied with access to broadband across the county.

The Commissioners are joined by the York County Economic Alliance and YoCo Fiber Broadband Task Force to conduct a survey gathering information about current internet access, or lack thereof, define areas of need and understand internet speeds and costs.

The group is conducting a survey to gather information about current internet access, or lack thereof, define areas of need and understand internet speeds, and costs.

Commissioners say the survey information will help advance this initiative, secure grants and ultimately bring better internet to homes or businesses.

Residents of York County can take the survey and learn more online by clicking here.