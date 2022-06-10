YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Commissioners of York County recently celebrated the rehabilitation projects on two 100+-year-old bridges.

The county’s president Commissioner Julier Wheeler, along with Commissioners Doug Hoke and Ron Smith, attended a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the reopening of the Slate Hill Road Bridge, which is a 160-year-old stone arch bridge that connects York and Cumberland Counties.

Slate Hill Bridge. Photo Courtesy of York County

“Nine of the 90 bridges (York County maintains), we share with Cumberland County,” President Wheeler said this week. “Slate Hill Road Bridge is one of those nine. Cumberland County is a great neighbor, and the renovation of Slate Hill Road is an example of how two counties collaborated to renovate a historic bridge and improve public safety in our combined communities.”

The bridge had sustained water damage and impairment after years of use of high-vehicle traffic, The bridge was originally designed to only be used by horse and carriage transportation.

John Klinedinst, Chief Administrative Officer of CS Davidson, the York-based engineering company that managed the project, thanked the commissioners for their involvement.

“I think it came out really nicely,” Klinedinst said.

Bridge 226. Photo Courtesy of York County

Rehab work on a second 100+-year-old bridge, Bridge 226 on Hull Drive in Washington Township was completed in 2020, according to Logan Swartz of CS Davidson.

What makes Bridge 226’s constriction different from the Stone Hill Road Bridge’s stone construction, Bridge 226 is primarily an iron, whose two trusses were built in the late 1800s in Ohio and transported to Pennsylvania in 1917, he said.

Bridge 226’s rehabilitation project recently won an award from the Association of Bridge Construction and Design’s Susquehanna Chapter Awards Program.