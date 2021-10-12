York County Commissioners hosting town hall meeting on Wednesday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you have anything you want to ask or tell your elected leaders, now’s your chance.

York County Commissioners will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. It will be held at the County Administration Building in downtown York. Almost anything is in bounds, from the prison to emergency management, to human services.

“We’re gonna talk about broadband. We’ll talk about elections that are coming up. We’ll talk about the conservation district. There are a lot of things going on at the county government level that maybe the average person isn’t aware that county government impacts,” York County President Commissioner, Julie Wheeler (R) said.

They won’t talk about personnel matters at the meeting. The town hall will also stream live on the county’s Facebook page.