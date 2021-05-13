York County Commissioners implementing Next Generation 911 with help of PEMA

YROK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Commissioners on Wednesday approved an agreement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to provide support in implementing Next Generation 911 services.

Next Generation 911 will transition Pennsylvania’s current 911 infrastructure to an internet protocol-based system. The process is expected to take a year before the first region in PA is activated on the Next Generation service.

Some of the improvements that come with NG911 include:

Receive incoming calls faster with more accurate caller information.

Transfer 911 calls and call information to the correct jurisdiction.

Rely on modern Geographic Information System or GIS technology to locate a caller’s location.

Securely receive other communications like text messages, photos and videos.

The upgrades are part of a statewide initiative of modernizing critical emergency service technology from the ’70s.