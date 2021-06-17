York County Commissioners promises complete COVID-19 hospitality funding

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Commissioners approved the allocation of about $1.5 million of the American Rescue Plan funding to completely cover the county’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant at their meeting Wednesday.

Initial CHIRP funding was used to award all of York County’s 22 eligible applicants with 75% of what they requested and was approved for in their applications. They say their use of American Rescue Plan money will cover the remaining 25% of grants so the businesses can get their full eligible amount.

“We did not want any business to not receive its full eligibility, so we decided to cover the balance and make sure all of our eligible applicants receive all of what they had requested,” York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. “This gives our hospitality industry in York County the best chance possible at rebounding and rebuilding post-pandemic.”

CHIRP was created to help struggling hospitality businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and theaters. These are the businesses that were affected first by the COVID-19 pandemic, shuttering in March 2020 and the last to reopen.

York County awarded $6.46 million to these 223 recipients, located in 44 of 72 municipalities. Commissioners report 34% of these businesses are owned by persons of color, 31% by women, and 7% by veterans.