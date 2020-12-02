York County Community Foundation awards grant to help EMS merger

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Community Foundation is awarding a grant to help an EMS merger. With the help of the WellSpan Emergency Services Fund, more than 300,000 dollars will go to York Regional EMS, Grantley Fire Company, and West York Ambulance.

The three EMS providers are combining to create First Capital Community Transport Partners–an ongoing effort to provide a uniform EMS system to York County communities.

In addition to purchasing a new emergency vehicle and medical supplies, the grant provides resources for the new organization to succeed, including legal, accounting, information technology, and branding support.

“The reimbursement that we get from insurance or from the government through Medicare or Medicaidd does not keep up with the cost to provide the service,” explains Rodney Drawbaugh, president of First Capitol Community Transport Partners.

He says that the gap between the cost to provide the server and reimbursement rates continues to widen, making it difficult to provide effective service to the community.

As a result, the EMS merger allows York County to regionalize and coordinate emergency efforts and medical transportation services.

For more information about WellSpan Emergency Services Fund grant awards, visit www.yccf.org.